School back in session for some in Northeast Arkansas

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Marked Tree School District had its first day of classes Thursday for the 2023-2024 school year.

Every student has something they are most excited about on the first day of school.

For sixth-grader Parker Howard, it was seeing her friends again.

“I love to come and see my friends, it’s one of the things I look forward to,” Howard said.

Fellow sixth-grader Hudson Concannon said he can’t wait for sports to get started back, but he is a little nervous about if all his friends will be back.

“You feel like nervous because you haven’t been there in a while, and you don’t know if all your friends are going to be there because they may have moved schools,” Concannon said.

Students are not the only ones who are excited. Principal of Marked Tree Elementary Whitney Phillips said it is a big day for faculty as well and they even welcomed some additions.

“First-day jitters are something that we all experience, the kids and the adults,” Phillips said.

She said the lead-up to school felt a little different this year because so many people were still cleaning up from a nasty storm.

“The only thing different that we see is kids that need to be back in school,” Phillips said. “Kids that want to be back in school, they are ready for those familiar faces, just that continuity and that structure in their daily routines again.”

Principal Phillips said during a long school year, they look to see the students’ progress especially the sixth-graders who get ready for middle school.

“I really look forward to as the year progresses just seeing the students grow academically, we have a lot of exciting things going on at the school,” Phillips said.

