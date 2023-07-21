Energy Alert
School district hoping to increase millage for new elementary school

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - A special election has been called regarding the millage of a Lawrence County School District.

On Aug. 8, 2023, patrons of the Hoxie School District will vote on a millage increase from 34 mills to 36.

The school district is asking for a millage increase to build a new elementary school.

The new building is expected to cost around $20 million.

In May, the school received a grant for $15 million, leaving the school only to cover $5 million of the total cost.

A new elementary building isn’t a want but rather a need, as the current building is rapidly declining.

“In the future, we have to have a new elementary building,” said Hoxie Superintendent Kelly Gillham. “We are worried about the structural integrity of the building. When there is hard, fast rain, we do have flooding in a few of our classrooms.”

Superintendent Gillham added a new building would help bring the elementary’s technology up to standard.

Hoxie resident Chris Riggs explained he’ll be voting in support of the millage increase.

“If the school is going to get a benefit for the kids in the area, they need a new elementary school,” Riggs said. “I don’t think they’ve had one in as long as I can remember, so I don’t have a problem paying a two mill increase if it’s actually going toward the school. The kids deserve it. If we want to prosper and grow, the best way we can do it is to educate our kids and do it right.”

Gillham hopes to take advantage of the grant should the patrons of the district vote to increase the millage.

“It is crucial, but also, if we do not build this building, we have to give back $15 million to the state of Arkansas,” Gillham said.

Early voting for the special election will occur Aug. 1 - 7 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Lawrence County School District.

Voting on Aug. 8 will take place at the Hoxie Service Center, Minturn City Hall, and Portia City Hall.

