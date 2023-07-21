Six-vehicle crash with possible injury stalls traffic on Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with possible injury in Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, six vehicles were involved in a crash on East Johnson Avenue at the intersection of Bridge Street around 1:30 p.m.

JPD said East Johnson Avenue is blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

Details on the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

