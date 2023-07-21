Energy Alert
Six-vehicle crash with possible injury stalls traffic on Jonesboro road

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, six vehicles were involved in a crash on East Johnson Avenue at the intersection of Bridge Street around 1:30 p.m.(Arizona's Family)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash with possible injury in Jonesboro.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, six vehicles were involved in a crash on East Johnson Avenue at the intersection of Bridge Street around 1:30 p.m.

JPD said East Johnson Avenue is blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

Details on the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

K8 News will update this story with new details as they become available.

