Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Suspect taken into custody in connection with bank robbery in Qulin, Mo.

Authorities say the man you see walking in this video is the suspect in a bank robbery in Quilin. It happened this morning at the Southern Bank
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QULIN, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a bank robbery on Thursday morning, July 20.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect was taken into custody around 9:20 p.m. without incident.

According to Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, a teller at Southern Bank in Qulin was robbed at gunpoint around 9:10 a.m. by a man wearing a ski mask.

He said the suspect got away with an unknown about of cash. He reportedly ran off northeast of the bank.

The suspect was described as a white man with a slender build.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed, but Sheriff Dobbs is requesting formal charges for first degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says this is video of the suspect approaching the bank from down the road, about a quarter-mile away.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 dispatch said the incident happened at the 1400 block of White...
Two people in hospital after hole rescue
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he bit a woman and made harmful threats to her...
Police: Man arrested after biting woman, terroristic threatening
The city of Kennett will be holding a public hearing to discuss the remediation of the former...
Kennett holds public hearing over former medical center
Arkansas ranks among the top five states in suicides according to the Centers for Disease...
Craighead County team works on combating suicide

Latest News

Jonesboro-Craighead County E-911 dispatch said the incident happened at the 1400 block of White...
Two people in hospital after hole rescue
The Westside Memorial Garden near Westside Middle School is an area for the community to...
Group works to clean up Westside Memorial Garden
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Memphis Fire Department to honor fallen lieutenant with Sea of Red
Hoxie School District looks for progress with millage vote
Hoxie School District looks for progress with millage vote