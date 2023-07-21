Team Arkansas TBT advances to Round of 32, beats Ram Up 70-58

WICHITA, Kan. (KAIT) - Team Arkansas’ quest for $1 million is off to a successful start, beating Ram Up 70-58 at the Charles Koch Arena Thursday afternoon.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Team Arkansas locked in defensively in the second, only allowing nine points on 21 percent shooting and outscoring the team full of Colorado State alums by 11 to lead 36-23 at the half.

That quarter would be the difference in the game, as Team Arkansas outrebounded Ram Up 48-32 and held them to 5-22 from three in the win.

Westside alum Hunter Mickelson had the game-winner in the Elam Ending. The former Razorback and Jayhawk had 13 points on 6-9 shooting and 9 rebounds in the win.

THE PERFECT FASTBREAK TO GET THE ELAM ENDER!@TeamArkansasTBT executes a no-dribble fast break and Hunter Mickelson finishes it off with a reverse layup to put Team Arkansas into the next round! pic.twitter.com/j4lidyNYJD — TBT (@thetournament) July 20, 2023

Mickelson was one of four who scored in double figures. Bailey Wood led all scorers with 16 points, Dustin Thomas joined Mickelson with 13 points, and Adrio Bailey had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Team Arkansas, the 3 seed in the Wichita Region, advances to the Round of 32. They’ll play the 2 seed Purple & Black Friday at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN2.

