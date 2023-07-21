Town hall held to discuss shared water meter between two towns

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Hoxie held a town hall to discuss the water meter between Hoxie and Walnut Ridge.

The town hall took place on July 20 and allowed people in the community to discuss the idea of splitting the cost of a new water meter with the city of Walnut Ridge.

Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said that if approved, Hoxie and Walnut Ridge would go in together to replace the meter.

The replacement cost is estimated to be $25,000 apiece for the two towns, although more affordable options may come available.

The discussion was tabled and rescheduled for Tuesday, August 8th, when a decision is hoped to be made.

This is a developing story and we will update this as new information becomes available.

