Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Town hall held to discuss shared water meter between two towns

The City of Hoxie held a town hall to discuss the water meter between Hoxie and Walnut Ridge.
The City of Hoxie held a town hall to discuss the water meter between Hoxie and Walnut Ridge.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Hoxie held a town hall to discuss the water meter between Hoxie and Walnut Ridge.

The town hall took place on July 20 and allowed people in the community to discuss the idea of splitting the cost of a new water meter with the city of Walnut Ridge.

Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said that if approved, Hoxie and Walnut Ridge would go in together to replace the meter.

The replacement cost is estimated to be $25,000 apiece for the two towns, although more affordable options may come available.

The discussion was tabled and rescheduled for Tuesday, August 8th, when a decision is hoped to be made.

This is a developing story and we will update this as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
JPD responding to reported shooting
JPD responding to reported shooting
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put fire out
The crash happened between two vehicles on Harrisburg in front of the Gladiola Express just...
Crash with possible injury blocks traffic on Jonesboro road
The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

Latest News

The SAFE Act will return to the court following a notice filed by the Attorney General with the...
Arkansas attorney general files notice to appeal court’s ruling on SAFE Act
the lunchroom at Marked Tree Elementary was packed today as students were back in school for...
School back in session for some in Northeast Arkansas
On Aug. 8, 2023, patrons of the Hoxie School District will vote on a millage increase from 34...
School district hoping to increase millage for new elementary school
Team Arkansas TBT beats Ram Up in the first round