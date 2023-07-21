Wynne high school receives $20,000 grant

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Wynne high school received a $20,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

According to a Friday news release, the Beyond Words grant was awarded on July 21 and will be used to help restore Wynne’s high school library to make it a place where students can “find inspiration and engage in enriching learning experiences.”

The Wynne School District cannot thank Dollar General enough for the grant, and Wynne High School Librarian Sandra Jones said it arrived just in time.

“It is such a timely grant,” said Jones, “These are funds we can use right now to start restoring our library immediately. We really appreciate Dollar General for that.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been helping to empower individuals for thirty years to unlock their full potential and pursue their dreams for a better future through education.

