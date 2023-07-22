Energy Alert
Arkansas State TE Emmanual Stevenson signs NIL deal

A-State TE
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State tight end Emmanual Stevenson will earn $1,200, signing a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal to become an ambassador with Basepath, the organization announced.

Basepath says it “enables athletes to maximize the potential of their personal brand by providing NIL deal management and financial support.”

Stevenson is one of four athletes Basepath brought on board, joining Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, Michigan State University wide receiver Tre Mosley and Notre Dame heptathlete Jadin O’Brien.

“The athlete ambassador program will empower selected athletes to be the voice of their peers, sharing their experiences, insights, and suggestions to help shape the future of Basepath’s software offerings,” the company said in a press release. “As ambassadors, athletes will have access to development tools, cutting-edge features, and early testing opportunities. They will play a role in refining and improving the user experience for athletes across the country. In addition to their contributions to Basepath, athlete ambassadors will also be promoting and elevating their respective collectives.”

Stevenson, a junior, worked his way back from injury in 2022. He was named to Athlon Sports’ Preseason All-Sun Belt Fourth Team. The Alabama native had 193 receiving yards and 2 TDs in his freshman season in 2021.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for me and my school to start something new as a program,” Stevenson said. “Since we are a small school, it’s kind of different starting to get NIL and things like that, but I think with this opportunity it will help with things like recruiting and to bring light to smaller schools and to our program in general. We’re trying to be like another power 5 program just like everybody else, so I think this is a good step in the right direction.”

