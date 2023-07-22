Car dealership donates thousands of pounds of dog food

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Honda of Jonesboro donated over two thousand pounds of dog and cat food to the Humane Society of Northeast Arkansas.

For every picture of your pet that was posted in the comment sections of Honda’s post, they donated dog food. This comes after the Humane Society has seen a shortage of dog food over the past month.

“So, I posted it and it said for every picture of your pet in the comments we will donate a bag of dog food to the humane society,” said Marketing and PR Specialist Grace Gilbert with Honda of Jonesboro.

Gilbert said that the post blew up overnight, gathering thousands of comments and hundreds of shares.

General Manager Scott Powell says it’s amazing to see the NEA community come together to support the Humane Society. “This whole town and surrounding area is almost like a family,” said Powell.

After a few phone calls, a couple of trips to Walmart, and thousands of dollars spent, Honda secured over 2,000 pounds of pet food that were all hand-delivered to the Humane Society.

“So sorry to anyone who is needing to get dog food in Jonesboro. You’re going to have to wait until the next shipment because we have it all,” said Gilbert.

It took two full truckloads to move the pet food across town. The Humane Society was outside waiting to unload and re-fill a pantry that has been empty for so long. “We didn’t have any, I think one bag, and that was it,” said the Humane Society.

Honda of Jonesboro said that they are dedicated to helping and serving the community in any way possible.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.