The Collins Theater wraps up a 3-day music festival

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The theater’s largest bluegrass festival yet wraps up with performances from three bands.

The final shows for the Big Grass Bluegrass Festival began at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Collins Theater in Downtown Paragould.

VP Programming Gina Garrett said they have hosted this festival for 3 years now, but this is the first time it’s been a 3-day event.

“It’s music it’s all about the music,” she said. “All the bands know all the other bands, and they are absolutely wonderful with their audience and their fans.”

Saturday’s performers were The Baker Family, The Larry Stephenson Band, and Rhonda Vincent and The Rage.

She said Friday night was the biggest crowd she has seen at the theater since before Covid.

“It is a fun celebration,” she said. “We are loving it.”

