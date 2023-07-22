Flooding issues continue despite reported relief in other areas of Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “What’s going on around here, where I live it floods,” said Page Parnell in response to recent reports of cleanup efforts from the city to prevent flooding.

KAIT shared a story where the city said it received only one flooding call during a recent heavy rain event. Mayor Harold Copenhaver credited that to the work of the public works department cleaning ditches and drains.

After airing that story residents reached out to KAIT saying there are still major flooding issues, specifically in South Jonesboro.

“My experience since I lived here is flooding,” explained one resident in South Jonesboro who wanted to stay anonymous for fear of retaliation.

“When it rains hard it is awful. I can’t usually get out of my driveway,” said Parnell.

The residents live near Michelle Cove in South Jonesboro. They said they have been dealing with flooding issues for years with little to no changes.

“Every time we have torrential rains, you can expect a flood,” said the resident.

The woman has lived in the same home for 10 years and said she has reached out to city administrators since then asking for a solution.

She said the city finally came out about a year ago to help clear the ditch in her backyard, which is the culprit of the flooding issues.

“They cleaned it totally down until it was nothing but dirt and now you see how it looks once again,” she said.

After a large amount of rain fell on July 9 that caused flooding around her home she sent another email to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and was told someone would be out to check the ditch.

“I still have flooding, and it concerns me,” she said.

The entrance of their cove is the usual stop for bus drivers to drop off students, but Parnell said when it floods it is a task to get her kids. She either has to wait for the water to recede or walk all the way to the end of the road, just to pick up her kids.

“It’s aggravating, it makes me really mad,” said Parnell. “I shouldn’t have to go through that. My kids are my main priority.”

We reached out to Bill Campbell, the city’s communication director about this issue and asked to speak with someone about it.

He said “No, it’s not a big enough deal to talk about, Imani. We are on it, we are getting every one of them as fast as we can and we have the excavators on it.”

After multiple conversations, we asked again about speaking with someone from the city, and Campbell responded by saying, “No, we are not going on camera, s**t. Let me see. He [Tony Thomas, Chief Operating Officer] really does not want to do any talking about it at all”.

Campbell later sent the below statement regarding our questions about flooding in South Jonesboro most of which did not pertain to those who reached out to us and included information we could not verify:

*Editors note: KAIT could not verify information about Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) purchasing homes after flooding occurrences

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.