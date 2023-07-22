GCHGS having trouble finding a new location

Energy Alert
The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society is having trouble finding a new location.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society is having trouble finding a new location.

According to a recent social media post, the deadline for members of the GCHGS to be out of their current building is October 1, meaning they will need a new location way before that date.

Being a non-profit organization, funds for a new location are limited.

If the society cannot find a new location, it may be forced to dissolve, taking months of legal work to do so, and even requiring hiring a lawyer.

If no place is found, they will have to disperse all research materials, including family files and documents to other non-profit genealogical societies and libraries.

Jo Ann Rogers Wright, a member of the GCHGS, said finding a place to keep all these records will be a challenge, and likely on the other side of the state.

She said in the post that GCHGS has been the “caretaker of Greene County’s history since 1987,” and most community, city, and state contributions go unseen.

