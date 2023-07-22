Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hayti man gone missing, recently diagnosed with dementia

A Hayti man, who was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia, has gone missing.
A Hayti man, who was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia, has gone missing.(Hayti Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Ark. (KAIT) - A Hayti man, who was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia, has gone missing.

Hayti police reported that on July 22, 58-year-old Rodney R. Heathcock had been missing since Tuesday, July 18.

According to Hayti Police Department, neighbors said he mentioned going somewhere in Arkansas, but he has no vehicle or cell phone.

The family said they are not aware of anyone in Arkansas he would travel to.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pemsicot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified in chemical exposure incident
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, six vehicles were involved in a crash on East...
Jonesboro road reopens following six-vehicle crash
Zachary Stark, 25 of Qulin, Mo., is accused of robbing the Southern Bank in Qulin on Thursday...
Police identify suspect accused of robbing bank in Qulin, Mo.
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Memphis Fire Department to honor fallen lieutenant with Sea of Red
Nonprofit works to keep kids out of harms way
Nonprofit works to keep children out of harms way

Latest News

The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society is having trouble finding a new location.
GCHGS having trouble finding a new location
Team Arkansas TBT beats Purple & Black to advance to Regional Final (KWCH)
According to a news release from Sheriff Russell Brinsfield, on July 21, deputies were informed...
Three arrested in chase following traffic stop
Flooding issues continue despite reported relief in other areas of Jonesboro