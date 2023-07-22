Hayti man gone missing, recently diagnosed with dementia

HAYTI, Ark. (KAIT) - A Hayti man, who was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia, has gone missing.

Hayti police reported that on July 22, 58-year-old Rodney R. Heathcock had been missing since Tuesday, July 18.

According to Hayti Police Department, neighbors said he mentioned going somewhere in Arkansas, but he has no vehicle or cell phone.

The family said they are not aware of anyone in Arkansas he would travel to.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pemsicot County Sheriff’s Office at 573-333-4101.

