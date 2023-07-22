Polar Freeze restaurant closing after 65 years

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge’s classic Polar Freeze restaurant will be closing soon.

The restaurant has been around since July 1958 and has become a staple for both Walnut Ridge residents, and those just passing through.

Polar Freeze was started by Jack Allison, and the family says that for 61 years, he enjoyed, more than anything, “the fellowship with local customers, as well as those from abroad.”

A couple of faces that will be missed are Pat and Darlene.

Darlene has worked for Pola Freeze for 35 years, and Pat has worked there for 43 years. Pat is now looking forward to her retirement.

In a recent Facebook post, the Allison family thanked all their customers for their support, faithfulness, loyalty, and friendship.

Polar Freeze will close indefinitely on July 29.

