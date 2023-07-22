Team Arkansas TBT advances to Wichita Regional Final

WICHITA, Kan. (KAIT) - For the second straight season, Team Arkansas is heading to the Regional Finals in The Tournament, beating Purple & Black 63-52 to advance to the Wichita Regional Final at the Charles Koch Arena.

How they got there is similar to how they won the first game: Starting fast, solid defense and winning the rebounding battle.

Much like the first game where Team Arkansas outscored Ram Up 20-9 in the second quarter, the team full of former Razorbacks outscored the team full of Kansas State alums 19-9 in the second frame to go ahead by 16 at the break, 37-21.

Purple & Black made a furious rally in the second half, cutting the deficit to as low as five late in the fourth quarter, but Team Arkansas pulled away, closing on a 6-0 run to reach the Elam Ending.

Westside alum Hunter Mickelson had yet another great performance, leading all scorers with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Bailey Wood (18 points) and Adrio Bailey (15 points) joined Mickelson in double figures, as the team held Purple & Black to 30 percent shooting (19-63), 20 percent from three (6-30). Team Arkansas outrebounded Purple & Black 48-32.

Mike McGuirl was the only Purple & Black member in double figures, scoring 16 points. Jonesboro alum Desi Sills was inactive for the team.

Team Arkansas will play the #1 seed and regional hosts Aftershocks in the Wichita Regional Finals Sunday at 4:00 p.m. on ESPNU.

