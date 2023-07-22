Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Three arrested in chase following traffic stop

According to a news release from Sheriff Russell Brinsfield, on July 21, deputies were informed...
According to a news release from Sheriff Russell Brinsfield, on July 21, deputies were informed of a vehicle traveling on Highway 67 toward Newport.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are behind bars after multiple agencies engaged in a chase in Jackson County.

According to a news release from Sheriff Russell Brinsfield, on July 21, deputies were informed of a vehicle traveling on Highway 67 toward Newport.

He said it appeared to be the same vehicle used in a recent robbery in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Once Jackson County deputies came upon the vehicle, it sped off back towards the interstate.

Brinsfield said on the interstate, the vehicle began weaving in and out of traffic as it was raining and it crashed near the 81-mile mark.

Three people were arrested, with help from Arkansas State and Newport police, following a brief chase on foot.

Brinsfield added during the arrest, a large amount of cash was found in the vehicle.

The money recovered as three people were arrested following a chase in Newport on Friday, July...
The money recovered as three people were arrested following a chase in Newport on Friday, July 21.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims identified in chemical exposure incident
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
According to the Jonesboro Police Department, six vehicles were involved in a crash on East...
Jonesboro road reopens following six-vehicle crash
Zachary Stark, 25 of Qulin, Mo., is accused of robbing the Southern Bank in Qulin on Thursday...
Police identify suspect accused of robbing bank in Qulin, Mo.
Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he bit a woman and made harmful threats to her...
Police: Man arrested after biting woman, terroristic threatening

Latest News

Team Arkansas TBT beats Purple & Black to advance to Regional Final (KWCH)
Flooding issues continue despite reported relief in other areas of Jonesboro
Jonesboro flooding concerns
Flooding issues continue despite reported relief in other areas of Jonesboro
Honda of Jonesboro donated over two thousand pounds of dog and cat food to the Humane Society...
Car dealership donates thousands of pounds of dog food