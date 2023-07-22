Three arrested in chase following traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Three people are behind bars after multiple agencies engaged in a chase in Jackson County.

According to a news release from Sheriff Russell Brinsfield, on July 21, deputies were informed of a vehicle traveling on Highway 67 toward Newport.

He said it appeared to be the same vehicle used in a recent robbery in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Once Jackson County deputies came upon the vehicle, it sped off back towards the interstate.

Brinsfield said on the interstate, the vehicle began weaving in and out of traffic as it was raining and it crashed near the 81-mile mark.

Three people were arrested, with help from Arkansas State and Newport police, following a brief chase on foot.

Brinsfield added during the arrest, a large amount of cash was found in the vehicle.

The money recovered as three people were arrested following a chase in Newport on Friday, July 21. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

