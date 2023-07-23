Diamond Hogs in MLB Draft update: 6 Razorbacks sign deals with MLB teams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Diamond Hogs were well-represented in the 2023 MLB draft. Seven of them in total were selected in this year’s draft. To this point, six of them have signed deals with major league teams ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (2nd Round - Cubs) - Has not signed yet

Wiggins missed the entire 2023 season with Tommy John surgery. He had a standout year in 2022, recording 82 strikeouts in 66 innings of work. It’s the 2nd straight year that an Arkansas pitcher was picked in the 2nd round.

OF Tavian Josenberger (3rd Round - Orioles) - Signed for $630,000

The Razorback center fielder hit .286 with 10 home runs and 33 RBI in 2023, his first season with the Diamond Hogs after transferring in from Kansas.

LHP Hunter Hollan (3rd Round - Reds) - Signed for $597,500

The lefty had 8 wins, 1 save, and 74 strikeouts in 80 innings on the bump in 2923.

IF Jace Bohrofen (6th Round - Blue Jays) - Signed for $302,200

Bohrofen enjoyed the best season of his collegiate career in 2023, slashing .318/.436/.612 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI.

OF Jared Wegner (9th Round - Yankees) - Signed for $72,500

The grad transfer from Creighton led the Hogs in slugging percentage (.673), recording 21 extra base hits (including 15 home runs) with a .313 batting average in 2023.

RHP Cody Adcock (13th Round - Reds) - Signed for $150,000

The righty had 4 wins and a save this past season, including 46 strikeouts in 52 innings.

IF Caleb Cali (16th Round - Mariners) - Signed for $150,000

The JUCO transfer was red-hot in SEC play in 2023, slashing .340/.439/.596 with 6 home runs and 25 RBI over 26 games.

In addition to the 7 Diamond Hogs selected, 6 high schoolers who were Razorback signees also agreed to terms with their MLB teams:

Only 1 future Diamond Hog has agreed to terms after being drafted. Pitcher Gabe Gaeckle has not yet signed with the Reds after the team selected him in the 20th round. Arkansas led all NCAA teams with seven drafted signees.

