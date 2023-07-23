Former Red Wolf, Blazer Parker St. Pierre carving new basketball path

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Valley View Blazer and Arkansas State Red Wolf Parker St. Pierre, like most basketball players, is spending his summer in the gym. But the focus isn’t necessarily on developing his game, he’s focusing on the next generation of hoopers.

“This summer has been the most hectic summer of my life,” St. Pierre laughed.

St. Pierre Tweeted that he would be leaving the Arkansas State men’s basketball team to pursue a career as a sports agent. He joined the Red Wolves in 2022 as a preferred walk-on.

The guard spent his summer coaching Wings Elite, an AAU squad filled with kids under 15.

“I stepped away from [playing] basketball which is really hard for me,” he said. “But I stepped into a great role.”

After a successful start to the summer with his AAU squad, the former Blazer held a showcase camp at Southland High School, hoping to get high school standouts, including some from northeast Arkansas, noticed by college coaches.

“I started this just because I wanted to give back to the community,” St. Pierre said. “I’ve had a really good connection with high school basketball since I’ve coached AAU this entire summer. I’m excited that these kids got seen and they’re going to continue to get seen.”

Even though Parker won’t be suiting up for the Red Wolves this season, he’s still following his passion on the court.

“This team started about 2 years ago, a year ago we started bringing it back,” he said of the AAU team. “When I stepped away from basketball, I was like I need something that makes me want to do other things and I noticed that coaching the Wings is what I wanted to do, I was doing it before I quit the team and I decided that was a big thing for me, I enjoyed it, it was my passion.”

