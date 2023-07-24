Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

4 injured in Dunklin County crash

Four people, including three teens, were hospitalized Saturday following a two-vehicle crash.
Four people, including three teens, were hospitalized Saturday following a two-vehicle crash.((MGN))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Four people, including three teens, were hospitalized Saturday following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 5:43 p.m. July 22 on U.S. Highway 412 in Cardwell.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Eduardo Flores-Herrandez of Horn Lake, Mississippi, was westbound in his 2014 Dodge Ram, making a left turn when he failed to yield to an oncoming 2007 Mazda Miata driven by 69-year-old Judy T. Vaughn of Cardwell.

Vaughn was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.

Three 13-year-old boys riding with Vaughn also suffered injuries, including one who was flown to a St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. The other two boys suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals in Jonesboro and Paragould.

Flores-Herrandez was uninjured.

According to the report, neither drivers nor the passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Shooting investigation
One person injured in shooting
The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society is having trouble finding a new location.
Historical society looking for new home
According to a news release from Sheriff Russell Brinsfield, on July 21, deputies were informed...
Three arrested in chase following traffic stop
A Blytheville man has now been charged with murder following an investigation.
Blytheville man convicted of murder, sentenced to 35 years in prison

Latest News

Months after a deadly tornado tore through Wynne, the first day of school looked a little...
First day back for the Wynne Yellowjackets
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society is having trouble finding a new location.
Historical society looking for new home
The average price of gasoline in Arkansas rose 4.4 cents a gallon last week.
Arkansas gas prices rise slightly