4 injured in Dunklin County crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Four people, including three teens, were hospitalized Saturday following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 5:43 p.m. July 22 on U.S. Highway 412 in Cardwell.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Eduardo Flores-Herrandez of Horn Lake, Mississippi, was westbound in his 2014 Dodge Ram, making a left turn when he failed to yield to an oncoming 2007 Mazda Miata driven by 69-year-old Judy T. Vaughn of Cardwell.

Vaughn was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis with serious injuries.

Three 13-year-old boys riding with Vaughn also suffered injuries, including one who was flown to a St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. The other two boys suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals in Jonesboro and Paragould.

Flores-Herrandez was uninjured.

According to the report, neither drivers nor the passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

