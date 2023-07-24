4 injured in Dunklin County crash.

CARDWELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people were taken to three different hospitals following a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin County on Saturday, July 22.

The crash happened just before 5:45 p.m. on U.S. 42 in Cardwell.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, 38-year-old Eduardo Flores-Herrandez, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, was making a left turn in his truck and failed to yield to a car driven by 69-year-old Judy Vaughn, of Cardwell.

Vaughn had three 13-years-old male passengers in her car.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott confirmed that one of the passengers was Vaughn’s grandchild.

Two of the teens received minor injuries, while Vaughn and the third teen received serious injuries.

Two teens were taken to a hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The third teen was taken to a hospital in Paragould, Ark.

Vaughn was flown to a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

The driver of the truck was reportedly not hurt.

MSHP said no one involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

