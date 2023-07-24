Energy Alert
An emphasis on water safety after two drownings in two weeks

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In the past two weeks, there have been two different drownings around northeast Arkansas, and it has swimming experts preaching safety.

One man died in the White River trying to save a child and an 8-year-old boy died in the St. Francis River on July 22.

It’s something that people in Arkansas hear too much of, and according to QuoteWizard, Arkansas has the third-highest child drowning rate.

“We have talked about this before with the small children that they see the water as magical,” Terri Mommsen said.

Mommsen is the Head Swim Instructor at The School of Yaya’s Fishes Swimming Lessons and encourages families to start their kids in the pool rather than a river or lake and said to always dress them in bright colors.

“If they are dressed in neon and you’re in a lake or a river you’ll be able to spot them if they go under much easier,” Mommsen said.

Mommsen said if you’re a family that travels to a lake or river a lot over the summer and have a small child, some form of lessons go a long way towards saving a life.

“The statistics show that it increases the likelihood of survival by 88% if they have had some type of formal training,” Mommsen said.

Lastly, Mommsen said this should be a wake-up call to everyone that it could happen to anyone.

