Arkansas gas prices rise slightly

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas rose 4.4 cents a gallon last week.

According to GasBuddy.com’s survey of the state’s 1,826 stations, motorists are paying $3.19 a gallon on average. That’s 7.8 cents more than a month ago, but 71.8 cents less than last year.

The national average rose 2.1 cents per gallon to $3.55. National diesel prices also rose 2.7 cents a gallon to $3.83.

“It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, with tremendous heat gripping much of the country, I remain concerned about the fuel that such high temperatures will provide for tropical systems that venture into the Atlantic and Caribbean.”

While he does not expect much change, De Haan warns there are “some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”

