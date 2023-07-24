Arkansas State takes the stage Tuesday at 2023 SBC Football Media Days
NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Talkin’ season is in full swing in college football, the Sun Belt is in the spotlight starting Tuesday.
Arkansas State and the West Division will speak on Day 1 of SBC Media Days. Head coach Butch Jones, safety Justin Parks, and linebacker Melique Straker will represent the Red Wolves. The pack hits the stage at the Downtown Sheraton Tuesday at 11:00am on ESPN+.
A-State will also spend time on radio row along with chatting with us. We’ll have you covered on air, on kait8.com, and on the K8 News app. We’ll upload stories, interviews, and more on the playlist above.
Sun Belt Media Days ESPN+ Links
Tuesday: Podium Feed | 9:00am ESPN+ coverage | 1:30pm ESPN+ coverage
Wednesday: Podium Feed | 9:00am ESPN+ coverage | 1:30pm ESPN+ coverage
You can see the complete SBC Media Days schedule below.
Tuesday, July 25
10:00am: Commissioner Keith Gill, State of the Conference
10:30am: Troy
Jon Sumrall (Head Coach)
Clayton Ollendieck (Sr., TE – Cresco, Iowa)
Reddy Steward (Sr., CB – Decatur, Ala.)
11:00am: Arkansas State
Butch Jones (Head Coach)
Justin Parks (Jr., S – Gardendale, Ala.)
Melique Straker (Sr., LB – Brampton, Ontario, Canada)
11:30am: ULM
Terry Bowden (Head Coach)
Jiya Wright (Sr., QB – Fort Wayne, Ind.)
Adin Huntington (Jr., DL – Stafford, Va.)
1:30pm: Texas State
GJ Kinne (Head Coach)
Nash Jones (Jr., OL – Nacogdoches, Texas)
Tory Spears (RS Sr., S – Houston, Texas)
2:00pm: South Alabama
Kane Wommack (Head Coach)
Carter Bradley (Sr., QB – Jacksonville, Fla.)
Yam Banks (Jr., S – Ridgeland, Miss.)
2:30pm: Louisiana
Michael Desormeaux (Head Coach)
Neal Johnson (Sr., TE – Mesquite, Texas)
K.C. Ossai (Jr., LB – Conroe, Texas)
3:00pm: Southern Miss
Will Hall (Head Coach)
Cole Cavallo (RS Sr., TE – Slidell, La.)
Jay Stanley (Sr., S – Greenwood, Miss.)
Wednesday, July 26
10:00am: John McDaid, Coordinator of Football Officials
10:30am: Marshall
Charles Huff (Head Coach)
Cam Fancher (RS So., QB – Huber Heights, Ohio)
Owen Porter (RS Sr., DL – Huntington, W.Va.)
11:00am: Old Dominion
Ricky Rahne (Head Coach)
Javon Harvey (RS Jr., WR – Norfolk, Va.)
Jason Henderson (Jr., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)
11:30am: Georgia Southern
Clay Helton (Head Coach)
Khaleb Hood (5th Yr., WR – McDonough, Ga.)
Marques Watson-Trent (RS Jr., LB – Beaver Falls, Pa.)
1:30pm: James Madison
Curt Cignetti (Head Coach)
Nick Kidwell (RS Sr., OL – Knoxville, Md.)
James Carpenter (RS Jr., DL - Roanoke, Va.)
2:00pm: App State
Shawn Clark (Head Coach)
Isaiah Helms (Sr., OL – Hudson, N.C.)
Nick Ross (Sr., S – Marietta, Ga.)
2:30pm: Georgia State
Shawn Elliott (Head Coach)
Darren Grainger (RS Sr., QB – Conway, S.C.)
Bryquice Brown (RS Sr., CB – Dorchester, Mass.)
3:00pm: Coastal Carolina
Tim Beck (Head Coach)
Grayson McCall (RS Sr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)
JT Killen (RS Sr., LB – Lake Wylie, S.C.)
All Times CT
