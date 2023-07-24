Arkansas State takes the stage Tuesday at 2023 SBC Football Media Days

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Talkin’ season is in full swing in college football, the Sun Belt is in the spotlight starting Tuesday.

Arkansas State and the West Division will speak on Day 1 of SBC Media Days. Head coach Butch Jones, safety Justin Parks, and linebacker Melique Straker will represent the Red Wolves. The pack hits the stage at the Downtown Sheraton Tuesday at 11:00am on ESPN+.

A-State will also spend time on radio row along with chatting with us. We’ll have you covered on air, on kait8.com, and on the K8 News app. We’ll upload stories, interviews, and more on the playlist above.

Sun Belt Media Days ESPN+ Links

Tuesday: Podium Feed | 9:00am ESPN+ coverage | 1:30pm ESPN+ coverage

Wednesday: Podium Feed | 9:00am ESPN+ coverage | 1:30pm ESPN+ coverage

You can see the complete SBC Media Days schedule below.

Tuesday, July 25

10:00am: Commissioner Keith Gill, State of the Conference

10:30am: Troy

Jon Sumrall (Head Coach)

Clayton Ollendieck (Sr., TE – Cresco, Iowa)

Reddy Steward (Sr., CB – Decatur, Ala.)

11:00am: Arkansas State

Butch Jones (Head Coach)

Justin Parks (Jr., S – Gardendale, Ala.)

Melique Straker (Sr., LB – Brampton, Ontario, Canada)

11:30am: ULM

Terry Bowden (Head Coach)

Jiya Wright (Sr., QB – Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Adin Huntington (Jr., DL – Stafford, Va.)

1:30pm: Texas State

GJ Kinne (Head Coach)

Nash Jones (Jr., OL – Nacogdoches, Texas)

Tory Spears (RS Sr., S – Houston, Texas)

2:00pm: South Alabama

Kane Wommack (Head Coach)

Carter Bradley (Sr., QB – Jacksonville, Fla.)

Yam Banks (Jr., S – Ridgeland, Miss.)

2:30pm: Louisiana

Michael Desormeaux (Head Coach)

Neal Johnson (Sr., TE – Mesquite, Texas)

K.C. Ossai (Jr., LB – Conroe, Texas)

3:00pm: Southern Miss

Will Hall (Head Coach)

Cole Cavallo (RS Sr., TE – Slidell, La.)

Jay Stanley (Sr., S – Greenwood, Miss.)

Wednesday, July 26

10:00am: John McDaid, Coordinator of Football Officials

10:30am: Marshall

Charles Huff (Head Coach)

Cam Fancher (RS So., QB – Huber Heights, Ohio)

Owen Porter (RS Sr., DL – Huntington, W.Va.)

11:00am: Old Dominion

Ricky Rahne (Head Coach)

Javon Harvey (RS Jr., WR – Norfolk, Va.)

Jason Henderson (Jr., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)

11:30am: Georgia Southern

Clay Helton (Head Coach)

Khaleb Hood (5th Yr., WR – McDonough, Ga.)

Marques Watson-Trent (RS Jr., LB – Beaver Falls, Pa.)

1:30pm: James Madison

Curt Cignetti (Head Coach)

Nick Kidwell (RS Sr., OL – Knoxville, Md.)

James Carpenter (RS Jr., DL - Roanoke, Va.)

2:00pm: App State

Shawn Clark (Head Coach)

Isaiah Helms (Sr., OL – Hudson, N.C.)

Nick Ross (Sr., S – Marietta, Ga.)

2:30pm: Georgia State

Shawn Elliott (Head Coach)

Darren Grainger (RS Sr., QB – Conway, S.C.)

Bryquice Brown (RS Sr., CB – Dorchester, Mass.)

3:00pm: Coastal Carolina

Tim Beck (Head Coach)

Grayson McCall (RS Sr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

JT Killen (RS Sr., LB – Lake Wylie, S.C.)

All Times CT

