Cellphone helped rescuers find man who was 400 feet down cliff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – Video shows the late-night rescue hundreds of feet off the side of the Angeles Crest Highway in a spot so far down, Montrose Search and Rescue team members said they might have flown over it 10 times without seeing anything.

“He was 400 feet down in a canyon with virtually no way out. And so, who knows when or if we would have, you know, located him?” said Steve Goldsworthy, rescue operations leader for Montrose Search and Rescue.

This victim had an iPhone, and for years, iPhone have been able to detect when you’ve been in a crash and call 911. And since his is an iPhone 14, like this one with the latest satellite SOS technology, it went one step further.

“However, in this location, there is no cell service available,” Goldsworthy said. “So it then reverts to satellite communication. It sends a text message via satellite to the Apple Communications Center.”

The victim’s phone sent his location to Apple, which then called the closest law enforcement agency - in this case, Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s station - with his satellite coordinates.

“The location that we got from the iPhone activation was spot on,” Goldsworthy said.

That led rescuers right to him.

“It was basically his phone on its own, you know, calling for help on his behalf,” Goldsworthy said.

Without it, they say it might have been days before they even knew he drove over the side, more days before they found him, if they could at all.

Mike Leum was lowered some 400 feet over the side to reach the victim, who he says was bleeding from the head, his car totaled.

“I believe that if we didn’t have that good location information in a timely manner, he probably would have bled out. (I) kept telling him how lucky he was,” Leum said.

