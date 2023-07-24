Citizens to vote on sales tax renewal to support county hospital

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in Lawrence County will see an important measure on its August ballot.

A penny on the dollar sales tax supporting Lawrence Memorial Hospital will be up for renewal.

In 2013, Lawrence County citizens passed the sales tax, which must be renewed for the tax to continue to be collected.

Should county citizens vote down the tax, it could have severe consequences.

“We’ll look completely different potentially than we are now. We’ll look at what programs make sense and what is core to our overall operation. We’ll make sure that we have a viable healthcare option,” said Lawrence Healthcare President Josh Conlee.

The hospital currently provides emergency care, stroke care, and much more, but if the renewal is voted down, those services could be put to a halt.

Conlee explained the hospital has been a life-saving tool for many in the area.

“There’s been countless individuals in our communities that we have saved due to their cardiac event, or they’re having a stroke, where if we weren’t available, they would have to go 45 minutes away to get the care that we need,” Conley said.

Members of the community in Lawrence County say the hospital is very much needed in their community.

“I had a son that several years ago had a blood clot that had lodged in his heart. Had it not been for Lawrence Memorial, my son may have died,” Walnut Ridge Resident Sherry Ezell explained.

Not only does the hospital provide healthcare, but also jobs to its community.

“There is still a lot of people out there working that need to keep their jobs. More than that, though is, the hospital needs to stay open,” Ezell added.

The hospital stressed that voting for the tax isn’t going to raise the sales tax but rather renew the tax citizens have already been paying over the last ten years.

