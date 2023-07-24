Dominic Zvada selected to Preseason All-SBC Team, A-State picked 6th in West

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football received some bulletin board material Monday afternoon.

The Red Wolves were picked to finish 6th in the West Division in the Sun Belt Preseason Football Coaches Poll. A-State received no first place votes. Reigning conference champ Troy is picked to win the West, James Madison is picked to win the East.

Sophomore kicker Dominic Zvada is the only Red Wolf on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. The Arizona native earned 1st Team honors after a historic 2022 campaign. Zvada made 17 of 18 field goals in 2022 along with 30 of 31 extra points. Six of those kicks were good from over 40 yards, including a 56 yarder at Texas State. He became the first player in Arkansas State football history to be named to five Freshman All-American teams (FWAA, The Athletic, 247 Sports, Pro Football Focus, College Football News). Zvada was also a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award.

You can see the Preseason All-SBC Team and SBC preseason poll below.

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON AWARDS

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (Jr., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Offense

QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., QB – Indian Trail, N.C.)

RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama (Sr., RB – Opelika, Ala.)

RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (Jr., RB – Miami, Fla.)

OL – Isaiah Helms, App State (Sr., OL – Hudson, N.C.)

OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., OL – Carrollton, Ga.)

OL – Travis Glover, Georgia State (RS Sr., OL – Vienna, Ga.)

OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison (RS Sr., OL – Knoxville, Md.)

OL – Logan Osburn, Marshall (RS Jr., OL – Ona, W.Va.)

TE – Neal Johnson, Louisiana (Sr., TE – Mesquite, Texas)

WR – Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (RS So., WR – Lilburn, Ga.)

WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina (Super Sr., WR – Greenwood, S.C.)

WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern (5th Yr., WR – McDonough, Ga.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Defense

DL – James Carpenter, James Madison (RS Jr., DL – Roanoke, Va.)

DL – Owen Porter, Marshall (RS Sr., DL – Huntington, W.Va.)

DL – TJ Jackson, Troy (Jr., DL – Millbrook, Ala.)

DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy (Sr., DL – Delta State, Nigeria)

LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., LB – Lake Wylie, S.C.)

LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern (RS Jr., LB – Beaver Falls, Pa.)

LB – Eli Neal, Marshall (Sr., LB – Memphis, Tenn.)

LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion (Jr., LB – Dingmans Ferry, Pa.)

DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall (RS Sr., DB – Tampa, Fla.)

DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama (Jr., DB – Ridgeland, Miss.)

DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss (Sr., DB – Greenwood, Miss.)

DB – Reddy Steward, Troy (Sr., DB – Decatur, Ala.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams

K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State (So., K – Chandler, Ariz.)

P – Ryan Hanson, James Madison (RS Jr., P – Elgin, Texas)

RS – Milan Tucker, App State (RS Jr., RS – Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss (Jr., AP – Miami, Fla.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense

QB – Carter Bradley, South Alabama (Sr., QB – Jacksonville, Fla.)

RB – Rasheen Ali, Marshall (RS So., RB – Cleveland, Ohio)

RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy (Jr., RB – Marietta, Ga.)

OL – Damion Daley, App State (RS Sr., OL – Columbia, S.C.)

OL – Will McDonald, Coastal Carolina (RS Sr., OL – Matthews, N.C.)

OL – AJ Gillie, Louisiana (RS Jr., OL – Natchitoches, La.)

OL – Ethan Driskell, Marshall (RS Jr., OL – Louisville, Ky.)

OL – Daniel King, Troy (Jr., OL – Cairo, Ga.)

TE – Jjay Mcafee, Georgia Southern (6th Yr., TE – Charleston, S.C.)

WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM (6th Yr., WR – Idabel, Okla.)

WR – Caullin Lacy, South Alabama (Jr., WR – Mobile, Ala.)

WR – Devin Voisin, South Alabama (Sr., WR – Crestview, Fla.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense

DL – Javon Denis, Georgia State (RS Sr., DL – Deerfield Beach, Fla.)

DL – Wy’Kevious Thomas, South Alabama (RS Jr., DL – Riverdale, Ga.)

DL – Jalen Williams, Southern Miss (Sr., DL – Tylertown, Miss.)

DL – Jordan Revels, Texas State (Sr., DL – Houston, Texas)

DL – Javon Solomon, Troy (Jr., DL – Tallahassee, Fla.)

LB – Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State (RS Sr., LB – Tampa, Fla.)

LB – Jordan Veneziale, Georgia State (Sr., LB – Dallas, Ga.)

LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison (RS Jr., LB – Portsmouth, Va.)

DB – Bryquice Brown, Georgia State (RS Sr., DB – Dorchester, Mass.)

DB – Keith Gallmon Jr., South Alabama (RS Sr., DB – Mobile, Ala.)

DB – Jaden Voisin, South Alabama (RS Jr., DB – Crestview, Fla.)

DB – Dell Pettus, Troy (Sr., DB – Harvest, Ala.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams

K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama (Sr., K – Spanish Fort, Ala.)

P – Ethan Duane, Old Dominion (Jr., P – Melbourne, Australia)

RS – Matthew McDoom, Coastal Carolina (So., RS – Winter Garden, Fla.)

AP – Kimani Vidal, Troy (Jr., AP – Marietta, Ga.)

2023 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

West Division

1. Troy – 92 Points (10)

2. South Alabama – 85 Points (4)

3. Louisiana – 64 Points

4. Southern Miss – 62 Points

5. Texas State – 36 Points

6. Arkansas State – 33 Points

7. ULM – 20 Points

East Division

1. James Madison – 78 Points (4)

2. App State – 75 Points (4)

3. Coastal Carolina – 71 Points (3)

4. Marshall – 68 Points (2)

5. Georgia Southern – 52 Points (1)

6. Georgia State – 31 Points

7. Old Dominion – 17 Points

