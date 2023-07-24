First day back for the Wynne Yellowjackets

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Months after a deadly tornado ripped through the town of Wynne, the first day of school looked a little different.

Wynne School District students returned to classes Monday, July 24. All students will be on campus for in-person learning from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday-Friday with a full schedule.

Wynne High School students will not only be in new buildings but also following a new schedule.

Juniors and seniors reported to the high school campus, while freshmen and sophomores attended classes at the EACC Technical Center.

Principal Dusty Meek said having the students in separate buildings is not ideal.

“Obviously, under the circumstance, we had to,” he said. “But it’s also good to bring kids back to the campus that we left in such a tragedy.”

As for bus routes, regular pick-up and drop-off traffic should utilize the same routes prior to the tornado.

We will continue to provide updates on the progress of the temporary campus site and share more information about the long-term plans for the Wynne School District as we learn more.

