Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Four people taken to hospital after crash in Dunklin County

Four people were taken to three different hospitals following a two vehicle crash that occurred in Dunklin County.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARDWELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people were taken to three different hospitals following a two vehicle crash that occurred in Dunklin County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 5:43 p.m. on July 22. The crash took place on US 412 in Cardwell, Mo.

According to the crash report, the driver of vehicle one was identified as 38-year-old Eduardo Flores-Herrandez of Horn Lake, Mississippi. Flores-Herrandez was making a left turn and failed to yield for vehicle two, driven by 69-year-old Judy Vaughn of Cardwell.

Vaughn had three occupants in her car, all being 13-years-old. Sergeant Clark Parrott with MSHP Troop E confirmed that one of the occupants was Vaughn’s grandchild. Two of the juveniles received minor injuries, while Vaughn and the other juvenile received serious injuries.

Two of the juveniles were transported to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas; the other juveniles was transported to Arkansas Methodist in Paragould; and Vaughn was transported to Region One Health in Memphis, Tennessee.

No one involved the accident were wearing safety devices.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search efforts
Police confirm 8-year-old dead after drowning
Shooting investigation
One person injured in evening shooting
The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society is having trouble finding a new location.
GCHGS having trouble finding a new location
According to a news release from Sheriff Russell Brinsfield, on July 21, deputies were informed...
Three arrested in chase following traffic stop
A Blytheville man has now been charged with murder following an investigation.
Blytheville man convicted of murder, sentenced to 35 years in prison

Latest News

Team Arkansas falls to AfterShocks 63-59 in TBT Wichita Regional Final (KWCH)
Shooting investigation
One person injured in evening shooting
Easton Huffstetler, son of former A-State golfer Wixson, to compete for World Championship
5 Razorbacks named to PFF Preseason All-SEC Teams