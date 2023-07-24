Four people taken to hospital after crash in Dunklin County

CARDWELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Four people were taken to three different hospitals following a two vehicle crash that occurred in Dunklin County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred around 5:43 p.m. on July 22. The crash took place on US 412 in Cardwell, Mo.

According to the crash report, the driver of vehicle one was identified as 38-year-old Eduardo Flores-Herrandez of Horn Lake, Mississippi. Flores-Herrandez was making a left turn and failed to yield for vehicle two, driven by 69-year-old Judy Vaughn of Cardwell.

Vaughn had three occupants in her car, all being 13-years-old. Sergeant Clark Parrott with MSHP Troop E confirmed that one of the occupants was Vaughn’s grandchild. Two of the juveniles received minor injuries, while Vaughn and the other juvenile received serious injuries.

Two of the juveniles were transported to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas; the other juveniles was transported to Arkansas Methodist in Paragould; and Vaughn was transported to Region One Health in Memphis, Tennessee.

No one involved the accident were wearing safety devices.

