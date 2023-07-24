Energy Alert
Jonesboro prodigy hopes to bring home World Championship

The 12-year-old is preparing for the US Kids Golf World Championship in August.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Easton Huffstetler has been spending his summer at the golf course. The 12-year-old is preparing for one of his biggest tournaments yet, the US Kids Golf World Championship at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

“I’m excited to go to Pinehurst, and meet new friends,” Easton said. “And try to win it for my country USA.

Easton is no stranger to the game of golf. He was out on the course as early as two years old with his dad Wixson, an A-State golf alum who won All-Sun Belt honors twice in his career.

“He just fell in love with the game, I never pushed him to do it but he just wanted to be out here,” Wixson said. “This is going to be his best test so far. He’s been playing tournaments since he was 8 years old and so this is the best he’s ever played in. There’s 144 kids in his age divison from all over the world, I think there’s 20+ countries last time I looked that’ll be there in his age division.”

Since he was 8, Easton racked up tournament win after tournament win, eventually earning a spot in the World Championship.

His trainer Scott Fenderson says his biggest strength is his driving ability.

“I’m ecstatic to see progress over that amount of time,” Fenderson said. “The amount of events he’s playing in, the number of victories he’s had is really fulfilling as a teacher but I’m just excited to see him prosper in the game.”

The best advice Easton has been given?

“Just to have fun and just play really good and practice golf every day with friends or family,” Easton said.

Huffstetler will compete at Pinehurst from August 3 through August 5.

