July 24: What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Most of us should stay dry today, but we could see a couple of pop-up storms in the afternoon, but nothing widespread.

Highs are in the 90s, with heat index values approaching 100 at times.

The high temperatures will gradually warm into the mid-90s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Hot and humid conditions will persist throughout the week and into the weekend, with rain chances near zero, but an isolated afternoon storm is possible.

News Headlines

A school district damaged by a March tornado returns to class; Maddie Sexton has a live report from Wynne.

A shooting in Jonesboro Sunday evening leaves one person hurt.

The search is on for a missing Hayti man.

A weekend crash in Southeast Missouri leaves several hurt.

