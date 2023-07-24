Man offering to help residents keep yards clean

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent Facebook post from the Harrisburg Police Department called attention to a city-wide problem.

The city recently began issuing maintenance orders for the cleanup of several yards in town after community members complained about certain homes not being kept up.

The police department called attention to the issue in the following Facebook post:

The Harrisburg Police Department's Facebook post from July 19, 2023. (KAIT)

Chief of Police Eric Moore said some houses are extremely unkempt.

“The yards are getting really overgrown where you can’t see the house,” he said.

Resident Nate Gardner said he sees a lot of homes that need cleaning as he drives around.

“A lot of what I’ve seen are vacant homes. People have gotten elderly, moved out, and haven’t been able to take care of the property,” he said.

The city passed an ordinance in 2019 requiring premises to be kept up.

“It basically says that the yard has to be kept clean, the weeds need to be down, the yards need to be mowed, and if there are any old vehicles, boats, trailers, or vehicle parts, they need to be removed,” Moore said.

He said maintenance orders have been and will be issued if a yard is not kept up.

If you receive a notice, Moore says you have 7 days to get the yard in compliance.

“We come back after that 7 days, and if it’s not in compliance, we issue a citation,” he said.

Gardner is the owner of Simply Meant To Be Lawn Care. He is offering lawn care services to help residents avoid getting a citation.

“Most of what I’m going to offer is going to be free,” he said. “It’s not so much about making ‘beaucoup bucks’ as much as it is helping others that don’t have the time or don’t have the skill set.”

If you are in need of his free services, reach out to him at 870-271-8978.

Moore said to put any tree limbs or yard trimmings on the side of the road outside of your house and the city will pick it up.

