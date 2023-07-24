Energy Alert
Motorcyclist killed in a crash in Eureka Springs, Ark.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) -A motorcyclist from Fayetteville, Ark. was killed after another motorcyclist hit him Saturday afternoon.

State Police say, Raymond Kinnunen, 58, lost control of his motorcycle on U.S. 62 while he slowed down for a car that was making a turn. Kinnunen was hit by a motorcycle after he was thrown from his bike.

The other motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in Eureka Springs for treatment of his injuries.

