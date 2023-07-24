Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One person injured in evening shooting

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was injured during an evening shooting according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene of a shooting on the 3000 block of Griffin Street Sunday evening.

A short time later, a man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no word on his condition.

This incident is an ongoing investigation. CID is on the scene investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jonesboro Police Department.

As more information is available, this story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search efforts
Police confirm 8-year-old dead after drowning
According to a news release from Sheriff Russell Brinsfield, on July 21, deputies were informed...
Three arrested in chase following traffic stop
A Blytheville man has now been charged with murder following an investigation.
Blytheville man convicted of murder, sentenced to 35 years in prison
Victims identified in chemical exposure incident
The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society is having trouble finding a new location.
GCHGS having trouble finding a new location

Latest News

Easton Huffstetler, son of former A-State golfer Wixson, to compete for World Championship
5 Razorbacks named to PFF Preseason All-SEC Teams
FFN Extra: West Memphis DE Marquaze Parker on committing to Cincinnati, previewing West Memphis
West Memphis DE Marquaze Parker talks committing to Cincinnati