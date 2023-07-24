One person injured in evening shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was injured during an evening shooting according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene of a shooting on the 3000 block of Griffin Street Sunday evening.

A short time later, a man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no word on his condition.

This incident is an ongoing investigation. CID is on the scene investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jonesboro Police Department.

As more information is available, this story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.