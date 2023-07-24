P.J. Hilson has 4 hit night in minors

SAN JOSE (KAIT) - A Nettleton great had a milestone night in the minors.

P.J. Hilson was 4 for 5 with 2 RBI Sunday night, the San Jose Giants beat the Stockton Ports 12-3. He finished a home run shy of the cycle. Hilson doubled in the 2nd, added a RBI double in the 3rd, singled in the 5th, and delivered an RBI triple in the 7th.

It’s his 3rd four-hit game in his pro career, Hilson achieved the feat twice in 2022.

BOT 7



Giants 7 | Ports 2



P.J. HITSon pic.twitter.com/sSV394OMY8 — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) July 24, 2023

Hilson is hitting .233 this season with 3 home runs and 26 RBI. The 2018 MLB Draft pick is in his first full season in Single A. Hilson competed in the Arizona Complex League in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. He was promoted to San Jose in August 2022.

The outfielder juggled pro baseball with college track & field, suiting up for Arkansas State in the 2021 indoor season. He competed in the 60m and 200m at the SBC Indoor Championships.

