Series of quakes recorded in Lawrence County
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a string of minor earthquakes Sunday morning in Lawrence County.
The USGS reported the first quake at 11:38 a.m. July 23. It had a magnitude of 2.5.
Five more quakes, ranging in size from M1.1 to M 1.7, were recorded in the same area until 1:17 p.m.
Many of the quakes were centered along a line southeast of Strawberry.
No one reported feeling the earthquakes to the USGS.
