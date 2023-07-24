Series of quakes recorded in Lawrence County

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a string of minor earthquakes Sunday morning in Lawrence County.

The USGS reported the first quake at 11:38 a.m. July 23. It had a magnitude of 2.5.

Five more quakes, ranging in size from M1.1 to M 1.7, were recorded in the same area until 1:17 p.m.

Many of the quakes were centered along a line southeast of Strawberry.

No one reported feeling the earthquakes to the USGS.

