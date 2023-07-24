Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Southside School District soon to begin construction for new additions

The Southside School District is announcing an upcoming project for its junior high and high...
The Southside School District is announcing an upcoming project for its junior high and high school.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Southside School District is announcing an upcoming project for its junior high and high school.

According to a Friday news release, the school district stated that the new addition is the result of the millage passed in 2021, and due to inflation costs and budget reallocations, they were finally able to get the contract signed, with construction beginning soon.

According to the release, students, faculty, and staff can anticipate new classrooms with a contemporary and advanced design, along with state-of-the-art technology. Additionally, the school will have updated science and technology labs, a fine arts studio, multi-purpose spaces for events and extracurricular activities, improved athletic facilities, and a cafeteria and dining bistro with a modern, commercial-style kitchen and ample seating.

“As our school continues to grow and flourish, we are committed to providing the best educational experience for our students,” states Superintendent Dion Stevens. “This expansion project marks an important milestone in our journey, as it will enhance our facilities and create an even more successful learning environment for our students’ Future Stories.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Shooting investigation
One person injured in shooting
The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society is having trouble finding a new location.
Historical society looking for new home
According to a news release from Sheriff Russell Brinsfield, on July 21, deputies were informed...
Three arrested in chase following traffic stop
A Blytheville man has now been charged with murder following an investigation.
Blytheville man convicted of murder, sentenced to 35 years in prison

Latest News

Drowning has been the cause of death for two people in northeast Arkansas over the past two...
An emphasis on water safety after two drownings in two weeks
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Four people, including three teens, were hospitalized Saturday following a two-vehicle crash.
4 injured in Dunklin County crash
Nearly 70% of parents have made financial sacrifices for their adult children, survey finds