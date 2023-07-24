Southside School District soon to begin construction for new additions

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Southside School District is announcing an upcoming project for its junior high and high school.

According to a Friday news release, the school district stated that the new addition is the result of the millage passed in 2021, and due to inflation costs and budget reallocations, they were finally able to get the contract signed, with construction beginning soon.

According to the release, students, faculty, and staff can anticipate new classrooms with a contemporary and advanced design, along with state-of-the-art technology. Additionally, the school will have updated science and technology labs, a fine arts studio, multi-purpose spaces for events and extracurricular activities, improved athletic facilities, and a cafeteria and dining bistro with a modern, commercial-style kitchen and ample seating.

“As our school continues to grow and flourish, we are committed to providing the best educational experience for our students,” states Superintendent Dion Stevens. “This expansion project marks an important milestone in our journey, as it will enhance our facilities and create an even more successful learning environment for our students’ Future Stories.”

