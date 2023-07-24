Team Arkansas’ run comes to an end in Wichita Regional Final

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second straight year, third-seeded Team Arkansas’ quest for $1 million fell short in the Regional Final, dropping the round-three matchup to the #1 seed AfterShocks, 63-59, in what was an intense game in front of a raucous home crowd of 5,032 cheering on the Wichita State alums at the Charles Koch Arena Sunday afternoon.

Tyrus McGee, who missed his first eight threes of the game, drilled a three-pointer to give the AfterShocks the win in the Elam Ending.

TYRUS MCGEE WILL NEVER BUY A BEER IN WICHITA AGAIN!!!!!!!!



HE HITS THE ELAM ENDER!!!!



THE @AfterShocksTBT ARE GOING TO THE QUARTERFINALS ON TUESDAY AT CHARLES KOCH ARENA!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tFB7OBAuFB — TBT (@thetournament) July 23, 2023

The game was tight all throughout, with 8 ties and 2 lead changes with the largest lead of the game being 8, a 36-28 AfterShock lead in the 3rd quarter. The AfterShocks wouldn’t relinquish their lead often, holding a lead for 22 minutes of the game.

Team Arkansas would trail by 2 heading to the Elam Ending. They’d tie the game at 55 after a dunk by Westside alum Hunter Mickelson, who ended his tournament averaging 15.3 points and 11 rebounds over the three games, shooting 76 percent (19-25) from the field. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds to record his second-straight double-double.

HAMMER TIME FOR HUNTER MICKELSON@TeamArkansasTBT TIES IT IN THE ELAM ENDING



GET TO ESPNU RIGHT NOW‼️ pic.twitter.com/lOAAAkgXXs — TBT (@thetournament) July 23, 2023

Despite his efforts, a three by Caleb Walker, who led the team in scoring with 14 points, and the game-winning three by McGee would seal the Elite Eight berth for the AfterShocks.

West Memphis alum Sonny Weems made his Tournament debut after holding a back-to-school week of events in West Memphis. He scored 12 points. Former Hog Trey Wade had 4 points and 7 rebounds for the AfterShocks.

AfterShocks advances to the Elite Eight in Wichita. They’ll take on Team Heartfire Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

