Two mothers come together to give back

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two moms who lost their sons teamed up Saturday to host a community event to bring awareness to gun violence and mental health.

B.J. Wilson’s mom lost her son to gun violence more than a year ago. His best friend, Ka’veon Graves, was overcome by the tragedy and died by suicide this past February.

On Saturday, July 22, their mothers hosted the BJ Wilson & Ka’veon Graves Back 2 School Bash in their memory at Parker Park.

Kineta Graves-Webb, the mother of Ka’veon Graves, wants to make it her mission to continue spreading awareness in this manner.

“We want to let everyone know to put the guns down and if you’re going through something, talk to somebody. There is help out here,” Graves-Webb. “Don’t think the easy way out is to take your life.”

“You don’t have to pick up a gun to defend yourself,” Wilson’s brother, Quin Henry, added.

Children who attended the bash received backpacks and other school supplies to help them have a productive school year.

“Notebooks, scissors, basically the basics of what you’ll need in school,” said Graves-Webb.

A $500 giveaway was included in the event for a student in need to help them through school.

The mothers have also established scholarships in their sons’ honor: The B.J. Wilson Barber School Scholarship and The Ka’veon Graves Mental Health Awareness Scholarship.

Students winning the scholarships will be announced next week.

