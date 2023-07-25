Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

3 young siblings, all under age 10, killed in Texas car crash

Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – Three young siblings, all under 10 years old, were killed in a car crash in Laredo, Texas on Monday evening.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the crash involved three vehicles near the intersection of Cuatro Vientos and Agua-Nieve Drive.

Police said 6-year-old Sofia Rocha, 7-year-old Kayla Rocha, and 9-year-old Mauricio Rocha were killed in the crash. They were riding in a Chevy Traverse SUV driven by their mother, 30-year-old Sarai Juarez. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The deceased children were students at Centeno Elementary School, police said.

A red Toyota Rav 4 and a white Ford Expedition were also involved in the crash. Three young adults and a 4-year-old boy were inside the Toyota, all suffering critical injuries.

Police said the Ford only had a 33-year-old driver and no passengers. The driver was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured
Months after a deadly tornado tore through Wynne, the first day of school looked a little...
First day back for the Wynne Yellowjackets
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a string of minor earthquakes Sunday morning in Lawrence...
Series of quakes recorded in Lawrence County

Latest News

Ways to build up your job skills for free with online learning
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Russian fighter jet fired flares at US drone over Syria and damaged it, US military says
In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Lake Cherokee death ruled as accidental
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Ohio officer put on paid leave amid probe into police dog attack on surrendering truck driver