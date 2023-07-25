Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Art of the Month artist named for Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library

The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library announced the artist of its monthly art show, Art...
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library announced the artist of its monthly art show, Art of the Month.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library announced the artist of its monthly art show, Art of the Month.

According to a Monday news release, Trisha Gooch was showcased for the month of July.

Gooch said being born in California and raised in Florida has helped define her artistic style through bright colors and tropical vibes.

She said she has just recently moved to Jonesboro and is looking forward to all the opportunities Arkansas brings.

“My husband and I have just recently moved to Jonesboro, I am looking forward to discovering Arkansas and all the wonderful paintings I can create here.” Says Trisha Gooch with TAG Art Works.

Her artwork will be displayed at the library for the remainder of July.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Months after a deadly tornado tore through Wynne, the first day of school looked a little...
First day back for the Wynne Yellowjackets
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark.,...
Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery leaving office in September after strokes
In a press release Wednesday morning, Cherokee Village Police Chief Monte Lane said Derek...
Lake Cherokee death ruled as accidental
The case remains shrouded in mystery as investigators have released few details to his family...
What to know about the case of the missing Missouri ER doctor found dead in Arkansas
A judge found probable cause to charge 27-year-old Saibrah Himschoot (L) and 28-year-old Tyler...
Couple accused of beating child, leaving ‘bruises all over’