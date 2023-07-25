Art of the Month artist named for Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library announced the artist of its monthly art show, Art of the Month.

According to a Monday news release, Trisha Gooch was showcased for the month of July.

Gooch said being born in California and raised in Florida has helped define her artistic style through bright colors and tropical vibes.

She said she has just recently moved to Jonesboro and is looking forward to all the opportunities Arkansas brings.

“My husband and I have just recently moved to Jonesboro, I am looking forward to discovering Arkansas and all the wonderful paintings I can create here.” Says Trisha Gooch with TAG Art Works.

Her artwork will be displayed at the library for the remainder of July.

