Charter school to lease former Black Rock School

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A consolidated school district will soon again have kids roaming the halls.

Imboden Area Charter School recently announced it would be leasing a handful of buildings from the City of Black Rock that used to house the former Black Rock School District.

The Black Rock School District closed its doors in 2014 after consolidating with the Lawrence County School District.

The charter school will use buildings like the high school, gymnasium, and baseball and softball fields for the upcoming school year.

The former high school building is currently under construction, repairing flooring, painting rooms, and more.

“We are very hopeful that, August 14, the first day of school, everything is ready to go,” said Imboden Area Charter School Director Matthew Wells.

Not only is the school waiting for construction work to finish, but it must move all of its contents from its Imboden facility.

“My staff and I are going to start moving things over there probably tomorrow [Wednesday]. We do have a couple of rooms that are ready to go. There are two rooms that still need some work,” Director Wells said.

Director Wells said the decision to move to Black Rock comes as the charter school hopes to grow.

“The major point behind the move was to increase our student enrollment. As a charter school, pretty much all of our funding is based on the number of students we have enrolled, the more financially sound we are,” Wells explained.

The school also leased the softball and baseball fields, and the former Zebra Gymnasium in hopes of competing with local districts.

“It is something that we have considered and one of the things that kind of sold us on it was it gives us the opportunity to be competitive with the other local schools and provide some of the same extra-curricular activities as everyone else,” Wells added.

Citizens of Black Rock say they’re excited for the former Black Rock School District to be put back to use for education.

