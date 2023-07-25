Energy Alert
Couple accused of beating child, leaving ‘bruises all over’

A judge found probable cause to charge 27-year-old Saibrah Himschoot (L) and 28-year-old Tyler Jones with domestic battering, aggravated assault on a family or household member, and endangering the welfare of a minor.(Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Fulton County couple on suspicion of domestic battering after they said the man’s child was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

On June 24, Cherokee Village police officers were called to the White River Medical Center regarding injuries to a child “consistent with abuse.”

According to court documents, the child had a cut to their lower lip and “extensive bruising to [their] forehead, arms, back, buttocks, and legs.”

During an interview with Crimes Against Children Division investigators, the child reportedly said their father, 28-year-old Tyler Jones, and stepmother, 27-year-old Saibrah Himschoot, would beat them and leave “bruises all over.”

The victim said Jones slammed their head against a wall multiple times while Himschoot hit them in the mouth with a wooden paddle.

“The [alleged victim] said that Tyler laid her down on the floor and put his foot on AV (close to her neck) to where [they] could not breathe,” the affidavit stated.

Both Jones and Himschoot declined to make formal statements regarding the alleged abuse, the affidavit said.

On Monday, July 24, 16th Judicial Circuit Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to charge both Jones and Himschoot with domestic battering, aggravated assault on a family or household member, and endangering the welfare of a minor. He set each of their bonds at $10,000 cash/surety.

