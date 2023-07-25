Energy Alert
FedEx St. Jude Championship: What to know before you go

FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind
FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx St. Jude Championship is back in Memphis for 2023.

The world’s best golfers will be back at TPC Southwind on August 9-13.

Tickets are on sale now, with a variety of options, including free tickets for military members and veterans.

There are also a number of hospitality options available by clicking here.

For those planning to attend, there is a handy parking and transportation guide available by clicking here.

The tournament has a rich history in Memphis, dating back to 1967; last year was won by Will Zalatoris.

Last year was the first time the event was featured as the start of the PGA postseason, with players needing to qualify for the championship event.

If you want to know more about the course, you can see a map of TPC Southwind by clicking here.

