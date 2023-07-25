Energy Alert
Former clerk charged with stealing $320K from Marion court

Megan Goudy
Megan Goudy(Crittenden County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - A former clerk for Marion District Court is charged with forgery and theft.

Megan Goudy, 32, faces eight counts of forgery and one count of theft of property.

Goudy is accused of misappropriating over $320,000 in court fines between 2019 and 2022.

Arkansas State Police arrested Goudy on Monday.

