Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

History organization to find a new location

From Region 8 News at Six
By Madison Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society must soon find a new location for its collection of memories.

The society was notified earlier this month that they must vacant the building by October 1st after being located at 212 West Court Street in Paragould for 14 years.

“Our benefactor has been very generous to us for 14 years and we’re very appreciative of that, um however they have other plans for this space, and we totally understand, but we have to find a new place,” the advisory board member Melinda Dixon said.

Old yearbooks, marriage records, and any other historical artifact you could imagine fill the rooms of the current building.

Dixon said they hope to not have to part ways with the collection, but if worse comes to worst that may be the only option.

“We’re trying to, we’re hoping for the best, we’re hoping that we’ll have another benefactor come forward and allow us to have space and allow us to have all of our treasures, but if that doesn’t happen, we’re also preparing for the worst.”

While not knowing the future of the historical society location is unsettling for Treasurer Kaye Holmes, she said she understands.

“We understand that it’s a business decision.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
Months after a deadly tornado tore through Wynne, the first day of school looked a little...
First day back for the Wynne Yellowjackets
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured

Latest News

Imboden Area Charter School recently announced it would be leasing a handful of buildings from...
Charter school to lease former Black Rock School
Deputies in White County arrested a man in connection to a double-homicide case.
Judsonia man arrested in double-homicide case
In March, Randolph County Judge Ben Wicker said that the current courthouse was facing issues...
Randolph County looking to move county offices out of courthouse
The old Kennett Hospital has really declined over time and is now considered dangerous.
Old Kennett hospital deemed dangerous.