History organization to find a new location

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society must soon find a new location for its collection of memories.

The society was notified earlier this month that they must vacant the building by October 1st after being located at 212 West Court Street in Paragould for 14 years.

“Our benefactor has been very generous to us for 14 years and we’re very appreciative of that, um however they have other plans for this space, and we totally understand, but we have to find a new place,” the advisory board member Melinda Dixon said.

Old yearbooks, marriage records, and any other historical artifact you could imagine fill the rooms of the current building.

Dixon said they hope to not have to part ways with the collection, but if worse comes to worst that may be the only option.

“We’re trying to, we’re hoping for the best, we’re hoping that we’ll have another benefactor come forward and allow us to have space and allow us to have all of our treasures, but if that doesn’t happen, we’re also preparing for the worst.”

While not knowing the future of the historical society location is unsettling for Treasurer Kaye Holmes, she said she understands.

“We understand that it’s a business decision.”

