Judsonia man arrested in double-homicide case

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies in White County arrested a man in connection to a double-homicide case.

Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Office said that on May 2, a family member found 46-year-old Christopher Durham and 34-year-old Kristalee Durham dead at a home on Muscadine Lane, just outside of Searcy.

According to our content partner, KARK-TV, on May 10, 29-year-old Derek Dewayne Holloway was arrested for unrelated charges.

Holloway was taken to White County Detention Center and has since remained there.

Deputies stated that results were received on July 24 from the Arkansas State Crime Lab for the two murders, linking to Holloway.

Holloway was put in jail with warrants for two counts of capital murder, theft of property, and tampering with physical evidence. There is no bond.

His court appearance is scheduled for September 5, at 9 a.m.

For more information, you can visit KARK-TV’s website.

