July 25: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Region 8 sheriff’s office warns of kidnapping scams tips they say will keep money in your pockets.

The fight to keep a new obscenity law from taking effect is in court today.

But a Jonesboro senator says it will not impact many libraries.

You can say yes or no to extending a sales tax in Lawrence County. We’ll explain the service it funds.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

