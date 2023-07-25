Kennett Humane Department close to becoming kill shelter

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Humane Department is about to hit its max of dogs it can hold, which may force the no-kill shelter to change policy.

“This is the closest we have come in a very long time,” Tena Petix said.

Tena Petix is the Director of the Humane Department. She said it has been a long time since they were forced to euthanize a dog, and she hopes it stays that way.

“We haven’t had to euthanize for space in 14 years, but we have come very close, closer than we would have liked,” Petix said.

The facility does not have much space to begin with. Combine that with dogs being dumped in town and it’s a perfect storm.

“We do have cameras at our facility, but a lot get dumped near our area, so it makes it really difficult,” Petix said.

She stressed she could not imagine reaching the point where they would have to put the dogs down. She said when you care for them, you create a bond.

“We get attached we really do,” Petix said. “We don’t want to see that. We want them to have a happy ending. They have had such a bad start.”

On Monday and Tuesday, the department partnered with Scooters to raise money to try and get enough supplies to keep up with the demand.

Petix stressed the most important thing is to get your dogs spayed and neutered.

“It needs to be done because every 13 seconds in the United States a dog gets put down simply because there is nowhere for it to go,” Petix said.

