McDonald’s coming to Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s official. McDonald’s is coming to Brookland.

After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed Tuesday the fast-food chain will open a new restaurant at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street.

Calling it the “worst kept secret,” the developers said they were “working through plans with the city of Brookland and multiple clients to help mitigate/remedy the excessive traffic at this already busy intersection.”

Haag Brown also noted that the sale of the 2.06 acre lot “marks the highest dollar per square foot land sale in Brookland to date.”

