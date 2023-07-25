Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

McDonald’s coming to Brookland

After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed...
After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed Tuesday the fast-food chain will open a new restaurant at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street.(Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s official. McDonald’s is coming to Brookland.

After months of speculation, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development confirmed Tuesday the fast-food chain will open a new restaurant at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street.

Calling it the “worst kept secret,” the developers said they were “working through plans with the city of Brookland and multiple clients to help mitigate/remedy the excessive traffic at this already busy intersection.”

Haag Brown also noted that the sale of the 2.06 acre lot “marks the highest dollar per square foot land sale in Brookland to date.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Layton Boyster was swimming on July 22 in an...
Funeral services announced for 8-year-old boy who drowned in St. Francis River
Shooting investigation
Ankle monitor used to track down shooting suspect
Police said in the crash report that a boat, carrying eight people, hit the ground and a house...
Driver arrested after boat crashes into Missouri house; 8 injured
Months after a deadly tornado tore through Wynne, the first day of school looked a little...
First day back for the Wynne Yellowjackets
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a string of minor earthquakes Sunday morning in Lawrence...
Series of quakes recorded in Lawrence County

Latest News

Walnut Ridge’s classic Polar Freeze restaurant will be closing soon.
‘I’m ready to give it up,’ Polar Freeze owner says after 65 years
A penny on the dollar sales tax supporting Lawrence Memorial Hospital will be up for renewal.
Citizens to vote on sales tax renewal to support county hospital
The average price of gasoline in Arkansas rose 4.4 cents a gallon last week.
Arkansas gas prices rise slightly
On Aug. 8, 2023, patrons of the Hoxie School District will vote on a millage increase from 34...
School district hoping to increase millage for new elementary school