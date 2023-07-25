Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas man suffered serious injuries Monday in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. July 24 on Route A, six miles south of Doniphan in Ripley County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Hunter R. Loggains was northbound on a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

He was taken to Fire Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas with serious injuries.

According to the MSHP crash report, Loggains was not wearing a helmet.

