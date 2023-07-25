Energy Alert
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

A Pocahontas man suffered serious injuries Monday in a motorcycle crash.(WILX)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas man suffered serious injuries Monday in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. July 24 on Route A, six miles south of Doniphan in Ripley County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Hunter R. Loggains was northbound on a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

He was taken to Fire Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas with serious injuries.

According to the MSHP crash report, Loggains was not wearing a helmet.

